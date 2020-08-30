Hudson Valley McDonald’s to Debut Spicy Chicken Nuggets

McDonald's is getting in the spicy nugget fight.

If there's one thing I love it's fast-food. It's so easy, it's so delicious, and it's so cheap. So whenever a fast-food chain releases a new menu item I am all over it. The most recent chain to announce a new item is possibly the biggest chain out there: McDonald's. According to Delish, McDonald's will be offering spicy chicken nuggets.

Delish reports that McDonald's will debut its new nuggets on September 16. It is Mcdonald's first variation of their famous chicken nuggets. The new nuggets will have a tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers. The nuggets will also have a new hot sauce to pair with it. the sauce will be a new Mighty Hot Sauce that is a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chilis, garlic, and a hint of sweetness. This is McDonald's first new sauce n three years. Of course, these nuggets will only be available for a limited time.

If you're a fast-food connoisseur like me, you know that Wendy's was the first to bring spicy nuggets to the fast-food world. I'm a die-hard Wendy's fan so I'm definitely curious to see how the McDonald's spicy nuggets hold up.

McDonald's has locations all over the Hudson Valley, including cities like Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Newburgh, and Kingston.