40+ Students Suspended From SUNY School After Party

The suspensions start immediately.

As schools and colleges across New York begin to reopen after being closed for sometime due to COVID-19 many schools are now dealing with off campus parties that are putting students and the general public in danger.

Marist College in Poughkeepise announced today they that have suspended students for an off campus party and now according to News 10, the latest school in New York to suspend students because of an off campus party is SUNY Plattsburgh, located in Plattsburgh New York.

43 students have been suspended for violating health protocols after local police found them partying at a closed local beach Friday evening.

The students were reportedly having a gathering of some sort at Sailor’s Beach, which is closed to the public, back on Friday. Police reports state that the majority of the students weren’t wearing masks when police arrived.

Once police broke the party up, the college was notified of the party, and took quick action as any students that were at the gathering who live on campus are now required to leave their residence halls and will not be allowed back on campus until further notice.

SUNY Plattsburgh President Alex Enyedi told News 10 that, "Campus and the wider Plattsburgh community’s health and safety is our highest priority. Actions have consequences, and this demonstrates we mean what we say."

As far as what other students think about the suspensions, one SUNY student, Ellie Lewis said that, "I expected something like this would happen, it’s unfortunate. It was well handled by the school, I think what they did was needed and should teach a lesson to the other students."

The length of suspensions has yet to be determined and will be decided by a separate campus judicial process.