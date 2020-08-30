Lower Hudson Valley Brewery Named “Brewery to Seek Out in NY”

A new list has named each state's brewery worth seeking out.

New York State, and the Hudson Valley, have a huge craft beer scene. Within the Hudson Valley, there are so many amazing breweries that are worth going to. According to MapQuest, there's one brewery in the lower Hudson Valley that is worth specifically seeking out. MapQuest put together a list of the brewery worth seeking out in every state. To compile the list, they looked at things like Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup medals, rankings on popular beer rating sites, history, lineage, production numbers, and a lot more to make the list.

For New York State, our brewery worth seeking out was Captain Lawrence Brewing Company in Elmsford, part of Westchester County. MapQuest says that the brewery is known for its Belgian-style ales that have an American twist. Captain Lawrence is also known for its award-winning sours.

I've been to Captain Lawrence before and it's a really cool space. It's a big warehouse with a massive indoor tasting room. You can actually enjoy your beers inside the warehouse too. This is especially great when it's a rainy day and you can't enjoy the outside, because there is plenty of room when the warehouse is added. There's usually some sort of food truck outside too. On nice days, the outside area has things like cornhole and picnic tables.