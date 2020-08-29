Rhinebeck Charity Birdhouse Auction Brings Out Local Celebrities

Hudson Valley communities have long come-together to support one another and Rhinebeck is no different.

Now through September 14, 2020 you can bid and check out the birdhouses that are on display inside Rhinebeck businesses. All of the bird houses are up for auction on the site BiddingForGood.com. The project started out with 36 birdhouses that were crafted and created by the imagination of Rhinebeck residents, which include actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton and Paul Rudd.

In addition to the celebrities from film and television, other local celebrities and artists participated helping to create unique and whimsical interpretations of bird homes.

The auction was the vision of Rhinebeck Responds and is called the Better Together Birdhouse Auction. The monies raised by the auction will go to fund small grants for Rhinebeck businesses "that is assisting local small businesses coping with impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic collapse."

If you are in the Village of Rhinebeck, walk around, patronized the businesses that have the birdhouses on display and if you can, bid on the houses themselves. Please note, that there are 'buy it now' amounts on some of the birdhouses and should they be purchased they will no longer show on the bidding site (ie Hilarie Burton's and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's birdhouses).

