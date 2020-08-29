VMA Performers Coming to NYC May Get Quarantine Exemptions

We're all in this together, right?

New York state seems to have some of the most strict quarantine regulations in the country. New York City seems especially cautions in its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The rules are said to be mandated for all residents and travelers staying in New York for an extended period of time.

These rules must only be designed for people like you and I because it seems like some celebrities are exempt from a quarantine that I understood to be mandatory.

The VMA's were set to take place at the Barclays Center on August,30 but the event has gone through many changes.

The event will now take place in several locations to a very small audience.

According to the New York Post, the State Department of Health has put some minor exemptions on artists coming from infected states so long as the artists only come in to contact with VMA production crew.

New York residents can face a hefty fine for breaking the quarantine rule.