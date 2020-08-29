Cuomo: New York Fashion Week Will Go On Next Month

New York Fashion Week is possibly the first major event to go on since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

CNBC reports that Governor Andrew Cuomo has given the green light for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) to go on in September. Gov. Cuomo said that the shows will have multiple safety protocols to follow. New York Fashion Week is slated for September 13 through September 17 and features the world's biggest designers.

One of the biggest rules that must be followed is to have the shows outside or inside but without an audience. Outdoor show audiences will still have a capacity limit and will be capped at 50 people. Indoor shows can have no audience and will be limited to 50% capacity, which will affect the show's staff. All people in attendance will be required to wear a face covering, so be prepared for models to have face masks on. Temperature screenings will also be required upon entrance.

In a press release, Governor Cuomo said, "When Covid-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance".

Previously, some NYFW shows would allow non-industry people to purchase tickets for select shows. Due to capacity limits, and questions, if designers will even hold an outdoor show, it is likely it will be on an invite-only basis this year. It is also unclear if smaller fashion week shows have been given the go-ahead. NYFW will be holding more virtual events this year, like live-streamed runway shows, as well as exclusive designer content and cultural programming.