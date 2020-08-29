Bud Light Seltzer is Looking For a Chief Meme Officer

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. This is a chance to get a job that will make that doctor brother of yours extremely envious.

If you love making memes or maybe your Facebook feed is what they call a 'dumpster fire' then this might be the perfect job for you. Two of my favorites things in life is drinking beer and laughing at hilarious memes. Bud Light is hiring a job that involves both. I love laughing at memes. Who doesn't? However, I'm not the best making them.

Bud Light apparently knows that good marketing involves good humor. Until mid September you can apply to be a Chief Meme Officer at Bud Light.

According to Bud Light, if you're selected the job responsibilities will include making 10 memes a week for three months and you'll earn a cool $15k by the end.