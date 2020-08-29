8 Hudson Valley Bodies of Water Dealing With Harmful Algal Blooms

We're still enjoying the warmth of summer around the Hudson Valley. That means we're still enjoying the great outdoors and taking our pets along with us.

If you're a pet owner or a livestock owner, the New York State Department of Conservation is warning to be aware of dangerous algae blooms.

We know dogs and livestock like to cool off with a quick dip in the water. However, if they are exposed to Harmful Algal Blooms or HABs it could potentially take their life.

The DEC shared on Facebook that if your pet or animal comes in contact with a body of water that is covered with "surface scums or heavily discolored water" you should rinse them off immediately with clean water.

HABs have the potential to "release a fast-acting nerve toxin " according to the DEC that could be extremely dangerous for pets, especially for dogs.

The DEC says that if your pet is experiencing the following symptoms you should visit your veterinary care facility as soon as possible:

• Stumbling, seizures, convulsions, paralysis

• Excessive salivation or drooling

• Disorientation, inactivity or depression

• Elevated heart rate, and difficulty breathing

There are currently several bodies of water that have been affected and are currently affected by Harmful Algal Blooms. The DEC has put together a map of active cases. Here is the list of current HABs in the Hudson Valley:

Seewackamano Lake- Ulster County

Wallkill Pond-Ulster County

Orange Lake- Ulster County

Swinging Bridge Reservoir- Sullivan County

Highland Lake- Sullivan County

Kentwood Lake-Putnam County

Herrlich Pond- Putnam County

Croton Falls Reservoir- Putnam County

If you're out and about and not sure if what you're looking at is HABs, the DEC says to avoid any kind of "floating mats, scums, or discolored water." Harmful Algal Blooms colors include "shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red."

If you see a bloom, the DEC is asking you to report the location by visiting their website.