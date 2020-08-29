Back To School Mask Making
Let's face it. This coronavirus has not been easy on any of us, but it seems to really affect kids as far as everyday life goes. All of a sudden they're learning from home. Or planning to go back to school, but in such a different way than they've ever known that it seems very scary. And it is pretty scary. Remember when we were kids? Every little molehill seemed like a mountain. What if there was a way to make going back to school not so scary?
Mindful Yoga With Liz and The Artist's Corner in Poughkeepsie are hosting a back to school mask making project on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6PM - 7:30PM at The Green Space next to The Crafted Cup on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie. Students will receive their own cotton mask to decorate for back to school using Tie-Dye and/or fabric markers. After they will work on rock painting to create encouraging messages as they prepare for the newness of the 2020-2021 school year.
After art, students will relax with Miss Liz for evening yoga. All families will receive a health screening prior to this event. For more information about the back to school mask making event, check out the facebook page.