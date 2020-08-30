American Idol Auditions Coming to New York

Are you ready to sing?

American Idol is back for 2020 and, if you've got the chops, the time is now to audition. ABC7 NY is reporting that Idol auditions will be held again this year, but of course, it will be done virtually.

If you remember back to last season, halfway through they had to change things over to a virtual platform due to COVID-19. They were the first reality show to do so according to ABC7 NY.

This season will kick off in the spring of 2021, which means auditions are being held now. Idol is hosting "Idol Across America" where singers will audition by video conference in front of Idol producers.

In years past, auditions were held at big stadiums and venues across the United States, finding talents along the way like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Lane Hardy and Scotty McCreery.

Maybe this year we can get a Hudson Valley artist put on the Idol map?

Idol Across America is breaking down their auditions by state. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are all grouped together. Auditions for our cluster will be held on Sunday, August 30th.

Before you can audition in front of the Idol producers, you have to submit an audition video. The only requirement is that you must 15 years of age by September 1st, 2020. Auditioners can be up to 28 years old.

You can submit your first video on the Idol website.

Good luck! And who knows maybe this spring we'll see one of our Hudson Valley neighbors singing for Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie!