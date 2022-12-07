Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO

Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings.

On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man.

Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York

Google Google loading...

On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.

Deputies noticed Hepper's vehicle off the roadway facing the Wallkill Central School District Administrative building’s front entrance and then intentionally drive his vehicle into the front of the building resulting in significant damage to the front door area, police say.

The vehicle continued a short distance into the hamlet of Wallkill and crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection of Bona Ventura Avenue and Lavoletta Street, officials say.

Orange County, New York Man Accused Of Driving Into 3 Ulster County School Buildings

Google Google loading...

Police allege Hepper also drove his vehicle into Bordin Middle School and the Wallkill Senior High School located in the Town of Shawangunk.

Both incidents caused significant damage to both schools, police say.

Hepper was transported and admitted to Garnett Health Medical Center on November 20, 2022, for minor injuries he sustained in the crashes.

He was arrested once he was released from the hospital.

Orange County Man Charged By Ulster County Sheriff's Office

School Bus Crime Scene Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Hepper was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, a felony, and misdemeanors for driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol and reckless driving.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

He was also charged with the violations of drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, in addition to multiple moving and lane violations.

Hepper Speaks Out, Asks For Prays

100196500 Frank Lombardi jr loading...

Last week, Hepper provided details about what led to the incident, admitting he was driving drunk and high.

"That night in question I thought my cat was gonna die and I made the worst mistake of my life and drank and drove with drugs in my system. I blacked out and the next thing I remember is being on the ground with my clothes cut off," Hepper wrote on Facebook.

Hepper is a former employee of the Wallkill Central School District. He said he has no "ill will" for the school district.

"I have demons that I need to face down head on and pray everyone will be by my side as I face these demons. As for what I did that night I’m deeply, deeply, truly sorry for what I’ve done. Please pray for me as I face what I’ve done," Hepper added. "I want the world to know how sorry I am."

21 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State Vehicles from 2016 and earlier were the most stolen vehicles in New York State.

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- December 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit Luckily for us, we don't have to travel very far to find a super cozy town to visit because New York is home to seven of the coziest towns in the United States!