Neighbor Was Found Dead: Hudson Valley Man Admits Why

A Hudson Valley man confessed to killing his neighbor.

Ronald Hechavarria, 36, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty on Monday in Westchester County Court to manslaughter in the first degree.

Westchester County, New York Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

TheaDesign TheaDesign loading...

Hechavarria confessed to killing another Mount Vernon man in 2024

On Aug. 1, 2024, Hechavarria stabbed 37-year-old Mount Vernon resident Michael Clay multiple times, causing his death, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office tells Hudson Valley Post.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Fled To Virginia After Fatal Stabbing In Lower Hudson Valley

Hanif Zahari Hanif Zahari loading...

After the fatal stabbing, Hechavarria fled to Norfolk, Virginia, officials say.

He was later found in Virginia, arrested as a fugitive from justice and returned to Westchester County.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Mount Vernon, New York Man Likely Sentenced To 25 Years In State Prison

Hechavarria is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in state prison plus 5 years of post-release supervision.

"The defendant’s cold-blooded assault left another man for dead, and for that he will spend the next several decades behind bars. My heart breaks for the victim’s loved ones. We will always seek the most severe penalties for those who take another human life," Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace told Hudson Valley Post.

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.