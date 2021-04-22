Hudson Valley Man on Motorcycle Fatally Hit By Truck in Newburgh

A Hudson Valley man lost his life when a truck turned into his motorcycle.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle that happened on Tuesday at the intersection of Route 52 and Rock Cut Road.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2016 GMC Sierra operated by a 21-year-old man from Newburgh attempted to make a left onto Rock Cout Road while traveling west on Route 52. 46-year-old Shakir Rashada of New Windsor was heading east on Route 52 on a 2003 Harley Davidson, police say.

As the GMC tried to turn left the GMC and Harley Davidson collided, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department. Rashada was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not filed charges against the driver of the pick-up truck.

"At this time, there are no charges and the accident is being investigated by the Town of Newburgh Police Department, assisted by the Orange County DA's office and New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

