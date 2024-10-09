Hudson Valley Man Murdered Near Diner In Upstate New York, Details Unclear

New York State Police are urging the public to help after a Hudson Valley man was murdered in an area with little violence.

New York State Police is working with the Village of Monticello Police Department and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office to investigate a weekend homicide.

New York State Police Need Help Investigating Homicide In Sullivan County, New York

The homicide that occurred at 20 Lakewood Avenue, in the Village of Monticello on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Arriving officers found the body of 42-year-old Jose Rodriguez, a resident of Monticello. He was found dead at the multifamily residence.

As of this writing, there's no word on how Rodriguez was killed, or any details about a potential suspect.

Quite Part Of Monticello, New York

Neighbors in Monticello are shocked. People living in the area of the crime scene say violence like this is unusual.

The murder happened near a number of eateries including Salt & Pepper The Kitchen, Monticello Bagel Bakery, Nelly's Sports Bar, The Halal Hen, The Green Shack, Miss Monticello Diner.

New York State Police Continue To Investigate

New York State Police is asking for help.

"The victim has been identified as Jose Rodriguez, 42, a resident of Monticello. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this homicide is urged to contact SP Liberty BCI at (845) 292-0280," New York State Police stated in a press release.

