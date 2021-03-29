Hudson Valley Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Fuel Trailer

A Hudson Valley man lost his life following a head-on collision with a semi-trailer truck.

On Friday around 10:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with occupant entrapment on Temple Hill Road, just south of the entrance to Continental Manor Condominiums. Upon arrival, police officers determined the accident was a head-on collision involving a semi-trailer truck and a passenger car.

The driver of the passenger car, 58-year-old Robert C. Stack of New Windsor, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The semi-trailer truck involved was a 2021 Volvo and it was heading northbound. The trailer that was being towed behind the semi-trailer truck was a gasoline tanker full of fuel but no fuel was lost from the tanker as a result of the accident.

The driver of the trailer, 27-year-old Matthew C. Williams of Berlin was extricated from the cab of the truck by Vails Gate Fire Department personnel. He was then transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh by New Windsor Emergency Medical Services ambulance. Williams sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The New Windsor Police Department’s accident reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate the accident. Their preliminary investigation determined Stack's 2019 Subaru crossed over the double yellow line and into the oncoming path of the semi-trailer truck just prior to the collision.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. New Windsor Police Detectives ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident please call them at (845)565-7000.

