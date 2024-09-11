Hudson Valley Man Killed After Driving Into Upstate New York Lake

A Hudson Valley man lost his life after his vehicle somehow ended up in a lake.

On Monday, New York State Police confirmed Troopers were on the scene after a car drove into a lake in Orange County

Car Drives Into Lake In Florida, Orange County, New York

Around 1:30 p.m., on September 9, New York State Police responded to Glenmere Lake in the village of Florida for a report of vehicle in the lake.

"Glenmere Lake, located in the Village of Florida, is a shallow weedy lake that provides anglers with some shore access but is perfect for a small rowboat or canoe," the DEC states about the Village of Florida lake.

New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team, and the Forensics Identification Unit (FIU) were on the scene along with the Village of Florida Battalion Dive Teams.

New York State Police didn't release more information, until Tuesday. Sadly, confirming a body was found near the vehicle recovered from Glenmere Lake.

Florida, New York Man Confirmed Dead After Vehicle Drives Into Lake In Village Of Florida

New York State Police confirmed that the driver of the 2003 Toyota that drove into Glenmere Lake was 47-year-old Kumar Budhu of Florida, New York. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His body was recovered outside of the vehicle by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team.

It remains unclear how the Toyota ended up in the lake.

