Hudson Valley Man Confesses to Shooting Two New York Teens

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison for over a decade for shooting two teens in the local area, one was significantly wounded.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced 22-year-old Mario Mateos of Middletown was sentenced to 13 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with a September 21, 2020, Port Jervis shooting incident, which left two people wounded, one significantly.

Mateos had pleaded guilty plea to one count of assault one count of attempted assault back in April.

On September 21, 2020, Port Jervis police officers responded to the intersection of Barcelow Street and Seward Avenue in Port Jervis for a report of shots fired and victims suffering from gunshot wounds. On their arrival, officers learned that two sixteen-year-old boys were shot and wounded at that intersection.

One victim suffered a serious gunshot wound to the lower back, requiring emergency surgery at Bon Secours Hospital. The other suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

A subsequent investigation conducted by members of the Port Jervis Police Department, with the assistance of the New York State Police, Town of Deerpark Police, Orange County District Attorney’s Office and Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center resulted in the arrest of Mateos.

After locating the Mateos at his Middletown home, police executed a Port Jervis City Court Ordered Search Warrant and recovered a firearm from inside the residence.

“We all hope that the young man who suffered the most serious injuries in this incident will eventually fully recover. This defendant and all who commit acts of gun violence must be held accountable for their actions and the community will be safer during the decade that this defendant is in prison," Hoovler stated.

