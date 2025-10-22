Something Terrible Happened To A Beloved Dog In The Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was just sentenced after admitting to one of the region’s most disturbing animal cruelty cases. Here’s what investigators discovered.
A Hudson Valley houseguest was sentenced for killing his friend's dog in the Hudson Valley.
Dog Strangled To Death, Dismembered In Westchester County
On or about Dec. 6, 2024, 40-year-old Benjamin Tyler strangled a pure-bred English bulldog named Bruno to death at the New Rochelle home of Bruno’s guardian.
Bruno's owner was a longtime friend of Tyler. That friend allowed Bruno to stay in the New Rochelle home.
For an unknown reason, after killing Bruno, he proceeded to dismember Bruno and strewed various pieces of his carcass around New Rochelle.
Tyler spread the remains in garbage across New Rochelle.
Pleads Guilty
Detectives from the New Rochelle Police Department and the SPCA of Westchester investigated and got a warrant for Tyler's arrest. He was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges.
In June, he pleaded guilty to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, an unclassified felony, on June 2.
Sentenced In Westchester County Court
On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that Tyler was sentenced to one year in prison.
“The defendant will have a year in jail to think about his despicable actions. Cruelty to animals is unacceptable. Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who violate these kinds of laws," DA Cacace said.
