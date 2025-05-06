Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Stalking Child In Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley man was arrested following allegations he was stalking an elementary school-aged child. More victims are possible.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest.

Wappinger, New York Man Arrested

Kurt R. Geisler, age 36 of Wappinger, was charged with stalking in the second degree a felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned before the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Police investigated a "suspicious circumstances complaint" on Wednesday around 7 p.m. Authorities were told an adult man approached a young child in the Town of Pleasant Valley.

Police identified Geisler as the alleged suspect, who was taken into custody later that evening.

Police: Dutchess County Man Tried Giving Young Child Inappropriate Gifts And Notes

Police allege the 36-year-old followed a young elementary school-aged child and tried to give the child "inappropriate gifts and notes."

More information about the child wasn't released, "in order to protect the victim’s privacy," police say.

More Victims Possible

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

"Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Mr. Geisler is urged to contact Detective Aponte at 845-486-3867 or paponte@dutchessny.gov Information can also be supplied through the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

