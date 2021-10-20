Hudson Valley Man Accused of Sexual Abuse at Unlicensed New York Daycare
A Newburgh man is free after he was accused of sexually abusing someone at an unlicensed Hudson Valley daycare.
On Tuesday, the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Orange County announced the arrest of 40-year-old Rudy Rodriguez, aka Rudy Rodriguez Erzo, from the City of Newburgh.
The New York State Police in conjunction with Child Protective Services in the Unit conducted the investigation leading to the arrest of Rodriguez who was charged with first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Police allege Rodriguez sexually abused a child while working at an unlicensed daycare in the city of Newburgh. Police did not name the daycare.
He was processed through the state police barracks in Montgomery and remanded to Orange County Jail for pre-arraignment detention then arraigned later Tuesday morning in the City Newburgh Court before City Judge Tracht.
Rodriguez was released on $5,000.00 cash bail
30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State
Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries
Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.