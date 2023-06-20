Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Predatory Sexual Assault With Child

New York State Police believe are asking more victims to come forward after accusing a Hudson Valley many of being a child predator.

On Monday, New York State Police announced and Orange County man was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Orange County, New York Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges Against Child

New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in conjunction, with Orange County Child Protective Services and assisted by the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger arrested a city of Middletown man on sexual assault charges.

Officials received allegations of an adult man engaging in sexual conduct with a child younger than 13, police say. 28-year-old Trevon O. Hudson of the City of Middletown, New York was arrested following a joint investigation by New York State Police Child Abuse Unit, Orange County Child Protective Services and Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes.

Hudson was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse, felonies, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.

More Victims Possible In New York State

New York State Police believe there may be more children victims.

"Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Trevon O. Hudson or knows of someone who may have been a victim are asked to contact the New York State Child Abuse Unit at 845-344-5300," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Hudson was arrested in the city of Middletown and arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court. He was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

