Upstate New York Is The Must-Visit Fall Destination In 2025

The Hudson Valley is about to steal the spotlight this fall with record-breaking leaf colors. Peak foliage could make New York the ultimate leaf-peeping hotspot.

If you're planning to leaf peep this upcoming fall, you won't have to travel far for the very best.

Priceline Names The Best Places For Leaf-Peeping In 2025.

loading...

According to Priceline, leaf-peeping "is no longer just a niche pastime – it's become the unofficial sport of fall travel."

The travel website crunched the numbers to determine the 10 most " in-demand U.S. destinations for peak fall foliage in 2025."

Hudson Valley Is Best For Fall Foliage

loading...

This probably isn't a surprise to us Hudson Valley residents, but Priceline tells Hudson Valley Post that the Hudson Valley is the very best spot to enjoy the leaves changing colors.

If you want to travel elsewhere, here's the top 10.

Hudson Valley, New York Boulder, Colorado Snoqualmie Valley, Washington Bucks County, Pennsylvania Bretton Woods, New Hampshire Columbia River Gorge, Oregon French Lick, West Baden, Indiana North Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada Smugglers’ Notch Pass, Vermont The Berkshires, Massachusetts

Priceline determined the list by analyzing hotel searches in regions known for fall foliage made by U.S.

Why New York State May See The Most Vibrant Fall In Years

loading...

Leaf-peepers in the Hudson Valley might get to see the most vibrant fall colors in years. That's according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says New York will see a dry and cold fall, which creates the potential for "pretty foliage."

The Leaves should start changing color in New York in September, with peak times coming in October.

The must-visit areas to see fall foliage next month in New York.

