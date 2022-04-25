Hudson Valley Firefighter, New York National Guard Member Dies

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 26-year-old Hudson Valley firefighter. He also proudly served in the New York Army National Guard.

William Christopher Bean IV, of Hyde Park passed on Easter Monday at the age of 26 in Albany, New York.

New York Army National Guard From Dutchess County Dies in Albany, New York

"Specialist William Christopher Bean IV, 26, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Albany," his obituary states.

Sweet’s Funeral Home Sweet’s Funeral Home loading...

Bean was born on March 9, 1996, in Poughkeepsie. He was a 2015 graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park and proudly served in the New York Army National Guard as a Combat Medic since 2020. On June 10, 2020, in Staatsburg, he married Tiffany M. Whyble. His wife survives at home.

"When not spending time with his son, Nathan, his hobbies included playing the guitar and listening to the music he loved, especially his classic vinyl records. He also liked to spend time in his home gym and practice mixed martial arts," his obituary adds.

Hyde Park Volunteer Firefighter

Bill was also a volunteer firefighter with Roosevelt Engine Company #3 in Hyde Park. The Roosevelt Fire Department will conduct services during the visitation.

Firefighter protection gear, helmet, gloves on the bumper of the fire truck Matt277 loading...

Memorial calling hours are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at Sweet’s Funeral Home on Route 9 in Hyde Park.

A celebration of Bill’s life will take place at 4 p.m. during the memorial calling hours at Sweet’s Funeral Home on Route 9 in Hyde Park. United States Army honors will follow the celebration.

A cause of death wasn't given, but his obituary states any memorial donations should go to the Stop Soldier Suicide organization.

"Specialist Bean's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Stop Soldier Suicide, PO Box 110605, Durham, NC 27709. (www.stopsoldiersuicide.org)," the obituary reads.

