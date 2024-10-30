Hudson Valley Eatery Rated “Very Good’ By New York Times Forced To Close

One of the "best" restaurants in the Hudson Valley is closing down.

A popular family-owned restaurant from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed the closing news after nearly 20 years in business.

Aqui Es Santa Fe In Port Chester, Westchester County, New York

Google Google loading...

Aqui Es Santa Fe opened in Port Chester 17 years ago

"During the recession of 2008, Olga Santos opened the doors of Aqui Es Santa Fe in Port Chester, NY, with the purposes of loving people through fresh, delicious Colombia food and excellent, detailed service," the eatery states on its website.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The eatery quickly became "one of the highest customer-rated restaurants in Westchester County" and was named one of Westchester County's "best" in 2020.

In 2017, the New York Times rated the Colombian restaurant as "very good."

Popular Port Chester Colombian Restaurant To Close

Google Google loading...

Owners confirmed on social media "with a heart full of gratitude but also with sadness" the last day in business is Sunday, November 10.

"What started as a dream became one of the greatest joys and blessings of our lives. We thank God for having shared Aqui Es Santa Fe with you," owners wrote on Instagram. "We want to thank each person who sat at our table and became part of our family in these 17 years."

Reason For Closure: Redevelopment In Port Chester

Google Google loading...

Owners didn't plan on closing, according to another Instagram post from Aqui Es Santa Fe. The 17-year-old mother and son-owned eatery is closing due to redevelopment in the village of Port Chester.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The Broad Street restaurant is known for its empanadas, arepas, ceviche and a variety of entrees.

6 Beloved New York Restaurant Chains Are Raising Prices

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

Keep Reading:

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State