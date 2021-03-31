Hudson Valley Drivers May Have to Pay New York Another Crazy Tax

A proposed plan with lots of support from New York lawmakers will take more money out of your pocket.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Tuesday the President Joe Biden Administration gave the green light for state lawmakers to advance congestion pricing for New York City.

"Congestion pricing is an internationally proven method to reduce traffic congestion, enhance the availability and reliability of public transportation, and improve our air quality, and it will play a critical role as New York and the nation begin to recover from the pandemic and build back stronger and better than before. This advancement is also another step forward in generating the $15 billion the state needs to fund the MTA's five-year $51.5 billion capital plan, which will transform the accessibility, reliability and convenience of the system for users of all ages and abilities," Cuomo said.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Cuomo believes congestion pricing is a proven way to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality. If approved, the plan will make it more expensive to travel into New York City.

Officials have yet to release how much it may cost to drive from the Hudson Valley to New York City, but past plans proposed charging $11 to $14 per car to enter Manhattan and up to $25 for trucks beginning in 2022, the Daily Mail reports.

In 2019, New York lawmakers approved a plan that would charge $10 to $15 to the over $700,000 daily drivers who drive south of Central Park, NBC reports. This new toll would be on to of any existing toll.

If approved, New York City would become the first major U.S. city with a congestion charge. London issued one in 2003.

The Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow New York State to proceed with a federally required Environmental Assessment and public outreach for the nation's first congestion pricing program in New York City.

"We thank President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for advancing this important program, and we look forward to continuing to work together to further advance our nation-leading $306 billion infrastructure plan, which is preparing the State to be globally competitive for generations to come," Cuomo added.

Keep Reading:

Many New COVID Rules Issued By Cuomo For New York State