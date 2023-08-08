Hudson Valley Driver With Learner’s Permit Drives Into Child, Pregnant Woman

A 6-year-old and a pregnant woman are among those injured after an unlicensed driver drove into them in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday just before 10:45 a.m., Yonkers police responded to a one-vehicle accident at 127 New Main Street.

Pregnant Woman, Child Among Those Injured In Yonkers

Google Google loading...

Three people, two adults and one child were hit after a minivan jumped the curb.

A pregnant 40-year-old suffered ankle injuries, a 51-year-old woman's leg was fractured, and a six-year-old boy suffered minor leg abrasions, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

All were treated on scene and transported to area hospitals. All were last listed as being in stable condition.

Driver With Learner's Permit Drives Into 3 People In Westchester County

Google Google loading...

The unnamed driver only had a learner's permit, police say. With no licensed adult in the vehicle.

The unlicensed driver was ticketed. The vehicle's owner was also cited for knowingly permitting the unlicensed operation.

A child was also in the van. The driver and child weren't injured.

The vehicle struck the building at 127 New Main Street.

YPD YPD loading...

The Yonkers Fire Department and Yonkers Building Department assessed the building and concluded that the building was not structurally compromised. No injuries were reported to anyone in the building.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing