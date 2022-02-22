Hudson Valley Dominates List of ‘Most Beautiful’ New York Towns
The Hudson Valley is dominating a new list of the "most beautiful" towns in New York State. Did your hometown make the list?
Can you guess which town is considered the most beautiful in the region?
On Monday Love Exploring released its list of "New York state's most beautiful small towns."
Love Exploring ranked the 30 most beautiful small towns in New York State. 11 of the 30 are from the Hudson Valley.
In fact, two towns from the region are in the top 10 with one town placing second.
If you're wondering, Lake Placid was named the most beautiful.
Below are the 11 towns in the Hudson Valley that are considered one of the "most beautiful small towns" in New York State.
Hudson Valley Dominates List of 'Most Beautiful' New York Towns
9 Hudson Valley Towns That Have the Ugliest Sounding Names
Best Places to Live New York
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
27. New Paltz
26. Goshen
24. Pawling
21. Woodstock
20. Saugerties
19. Croton-on-Hudson
18. Sleepy Hollow
14. Tarrytown
11. Cold Spring
10. Kingston
2. Hudson