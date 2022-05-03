Hudson Valley ‘Coward’ Confesses To Killing New York Woman

A Newburgh man who was called a "coward" by Hudson Valley police after the murder of a New York woman in New Windsor has confessed.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Monday, May 2, 2022, that 49-year-old Carlos Rivera of Newburgh, New York pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to all of the counts of the indictment against him, including murder in the first degree.

Newburgh Man Pleads Guilty to Murder During Jury Selection

"Rivera’s plea came during the jury selection phase of the trial against him and his co-defendant. The District Attorney’s Office will continue the prosecution of the co-defendant at trial," the Orange County District Attorney's Office stated in a press release. "The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney David Byrne."

The Orange County District Attorney's Office did not provide more details about the "co-defendant."

Walden Woman Murdered in New Windsor

On Sept. 21, 2019, Chelsea Debidin of Walden was murdered at The Knox Village Apartments in New Windsor and a 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, police say.

Just after midnight, the New Windsor Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and people screaming at Knox Village Apartments, 835 Blooming Grove Turnpike, New Windsor, New York, in the area of apartment 119.

Rivera was arrested about seven weeks after Debidin was murdered and called a "coward" by local police.

“The arrest of this coward is a result of our ongoing investigation into this shooting that has not stopped since the day it occurred. The multi-agency team of investigators assigned to this case deserve the credit for taking Mr. Rivera off the street today and it is a direct result of their hard work and tenacity. Chelsea has been in all our thoughts and prayers and I hope this arrest helps bring some closure to her amazing family," New Windsor Police Chief Robert L. Doss stated.

Rivera was arrested for the murder of Debidin in November 2019. Rivera was charged in 2019 with murder and attempted murder, both felonies. Rivera was sent to Orange County Jail without bail. Police didn't release a motive or say if Rivera knew the victims.

Rivera's arrest was the result of the ongoing investigation into the shooting by the New Windsor Police Department, along with the New York State Police, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

