Repeat: Hudson Valley County Healthiest In All of New York State

One county in the Hudson Valley has the healthiest residents in all of New York State.

Putnam County officials were proud to announce Putnam County was just ranked the healthiest county in New York State.

Putnam County Takes Top Spot Among Healthiest Counties in New York State

Reasons Why Putnam County Is Healthiest County In New York State

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne believes the county's "pristine parks and robust public health programs" are the big factors as to why Putnam County was named the healthiest county in all of New York State.

"Putnam County truly offers something for everyone to enjoy and thrive. As we look ahead, we will continue to prioritize health and wellness, ensuring Putnam County remains a leader in healthy living and wellbeing for all," Byrne stated in a press release.

Putnam County Named Healitest County For Second Straight Year

Putnam County Interim Commissioner of Health Michael J. Nesheiwat points out that Putnam County has been ranked the healthiest of New York’s 62 counties for the second year in a row.

"We have ranked within the top five healthiest counties in New York state for the last 10 years. Each year, upon release of this report, staff at the Putnam County Department of Health conduct a full review of the findings with additional analysis of Putnam's performance over time, both of which are vital to ensure public health program planning aligns with the needs of our community," Nesheiwat said.

