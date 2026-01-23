Officials Fear Minnesota-Style ICE Chaos Is Coming To New York

Hudson Valley officials are worried that what's going on in Minnesota could happen in the area if the White House gets its wish.

Officials across the Hudson Valley are raising alarms after reports surfaced that the federal government is eyeing a massive ICE immigrant processing center in the region

Massive ICE Immigration Center Planned For Chester

Local officials are furious they found out about the ICE detention center in Orange County, New York, from The Washington Post instead of the White House.

The facility would be housed in a former Pep Boys warehouse in Chester, owned by a former Trump adviser, and could handle up to 1,500 people at a time.

The plan is part of a broader nationwide strategy to process 80,000 migrants across similar hubs.

Hudson Valley Officials Fear ICE Facility Could Bring Minnesota-Style Chaos to Chester

Local leaders are warning that the Hudson Valley could face problems like those recently reported in Minnesota, where ICE detention facilities have faced overcrowding, poor living conditions, and rising community tensions.

Minnesota became the center of a national firestorm following the launch of Operation Metro Surge, a massive federal immigration crackdown that has deployed approximately 3,000 agents to the Twin Cities.

The breaking came after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three and U.S. citizen, during a Minneapolis traffic stop. ICE agents claim self-defense.

Public outrage further intensified on January 20 when agents detained 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father in their driveway.

These incidents have sparked widespread civil unrest, including a statewide "economic blackout," where hundreds of businesses have closed in protest.

Amazon Prime For Humans

Hudson Valley Congressman Pat Ryan called the proposed Chester plan “like Amazon Prime, but with human beings.”

He started a petition to reject the facility. Ryan wants the Hudson Valley to speak up before ICE shows up. As of this writing, over 10,000 residents signed the petition opposing the facility.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus echoed the concern, noting he hasn’t been formally contacted and warns the Hudson Valley doesn’t want “Minnesota-style trouble.”

Both Ryan and Neuhaus continue to urge the public to speak up now, before construction begins.

