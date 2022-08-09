Hudson Valley Cinnabon Has Surprise For ‘Better Call Saul’ Fans

Hudson Valley fans of Better Call Saul will be able to enjoy a secret treat on finale night.

Everyone who's been riveted by the final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff is anxiously waiting to find how things will ultimately end for Jimmy McGill (AKA Saul Goodman, AKA Gene Takovic). So far we know that America's favorite ambulance-chasing lawyer is currently living in hiding, pretending to be a mild-mannered Cinnabon worker at a mall in Omaha, Nebraska.

Viewers have had a tough time keeping their stomachs from rumbling every time Gene stays after hours to whip up one of those warm and sweet cinnamon buns for his security guard friends. Cinnabon certainly hit the jackpot with this product placement goldmine that practically just fell into their laps. Well now, those Hudson Valley shopping mall snack stands are giving back some of that windfall of free advertising to their customers by offering up a special treat for fans of the show.

Cinnabon Cinnabon loading...

Is Cinnabon still around?

Cinnabon is still very much alive and kicking. Here in the Hudson Valley, there are several locations including the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, the Woodbury Common Premium Outlet, the Palisades Center in West Nyack, The Danbury Fair Mall, the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights and the Cross County Center in Yonkers.

What's the deal?

According to Cinnabon's Facebook page, the bakery is celebrating six sweet seasons of Better Call Saul by giving customers "a 'gene-rous' surprise for the series finale." Cinnabon is instructing customers to download its app in anticipation of the free treat that will be given out during the finale on August 15.

Cinnabon Cinnabon loading...

Uproxx is reporting that the code will be CALLSAUL. By putting that phrase into the app on the day of the finale, customers will unlock a free Center of the Roll which is the gooey center of the famous Cinnabon available in Classic or Caramel PecanBon.

Will you be watching and eating?

Die-hard Better Call Saul fans will no doubt be glued to the screen on August 15, and what better way to watch the finale than by eating one of Gene's Cinnabon desserts? Drop us a text on our station app and let us know how you'll be celebrating the finale of one of the greatest shows of all time.

Get our free mobile app

Shocking TV Twists That Fans Actually Predicted