Toys R Us Makes Return to Middletown, NY This October

We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! Thankfully we don't have to grow up, since Toys R Us returns to the Hudson Valley this fall.

Can you believe that Toys R Us locations across the Hudson Valley and the US closed their doors almost 5 years ago? In 2018 Toys R Us locations were struggling to stay afloat thanks to stiff competition from the online shopping world and found themselves in billions of dollars of debt.

Toys R Us closed its doors and our inner child was crushed.

However, we were a little spoiled here in New York. We are home to 2 Toys R Us flagship stores in NYC and the Roosevelt Field Mall.

Things seem to be looking up for the Toys R Us franchise. In July of 2022, it was announced that Macy would do the lords work and bring life back into Toys R Us. In a press release, Macy wrote:

"Macy’s expands partnership with WHP Global to bring the beloved Toys “R” Us brand to every Macy’s store in America this holiday season"

It was also announced back then that Toys R Us locations were open at Macy's stores in Parkchester, Hampton Bays, and Sunrise (NY) shopping centers. Now, Macy's has announced the addition of Toys R Us stores in 8 more New York locations including at the Galleria Crystal Run in Middletown.

According to FastCompany.com, these additional New York locations will open by October 15th of 2022. Just in time for the holiday season.

Will we be getting Toys R Us catalogs in the mail?

