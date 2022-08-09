You often hear people using the term OSHA (Oh-sha), but do you know what it is?

OSHA stands for Occupational Safety and Health Administration, (OSHA). They are an organization that sets standards for workplace safety and then makes sure that employers follow those standards.

So what does this safety organization, OSHA, have to say about working in hot, or heat wave conditions? Is there a way to do it safely? What do the experts have to say about this?

According to OSHA, is it possible to work safely in the heat?

The answer to that question is multi-layered, and depends on the job that you are working, and where. OSHA does use a measurement standard (the on-site wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) meter, which has one job, to measure how the work environment is affecting your body. Based on the calculations of that meter, it comes up with a score of whether or not that work site is safe for workers.

Does OSHA have a temperature number to say 'How hot is too hot?"

Since each work station/job is different, they use that meter above to judge how hot is too hot, it is not a set number.

Is there anything you can do to help your body during times of excessive heat and work?

The number one way is to hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate. Plus depending on your uniform requirements, loose, light-colored clothing and making sure to take regular brakes, out of the sun if possible. For more ways to keep cool or the Hudson Valley cooling centers, click here.

If you do have to work outside, here are a few ways to keep cool while you are working.

