How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?

Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?

If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022, there are some grants that you could be eligible for, and the information will be here. If you got your license before that date, check out the programs you are eligible for here.

If you did get your license after January 28, what grant programs are you eligible for?

Why is New York State giving people money to become child care providers? There are things called childcare deserts. What are those? They are areas across the state where there just are not enough licensed child care providers in certain areas. Because of this, NYS is using money that they received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

What are the many steps to take to be eligible for these grants in New York State?

Yes, there is an application process, which takes time, but is required. In addition to a paperwork process, there are pre-application orientations that you must participate in. How long will the grants be available? The grants will be available until the funds are exhausted. For more information, on these programs, click here.

