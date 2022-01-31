Grants Available For Hudson Valley Animal Shelters, How to Apply

Grants Available For Hudson Valley Animal Shelters, How to Apply

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

If you have ever had a pet, you know how much they can make a difference in your life, in your families life. Where did you get your pet? Was it at an animal shelter? A rescue maybe?

Rescues and animal shelters do a great deal of work, with limited funds. If you have a favorite animal rescue, you might wish to share this with them. As there is a rare  opportunity for your favorite animal shelter to get some free grant money. Yes, free grant money.

How much grant money for animal charities is available in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by Anna Kumpan on Unsplash
loading...

The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan counties has $16,000 to give to qualified rescues. While they cannot give money to every one that applies, to date the Foundation has awarded more than $75,000 in funds.

Which animal rescues can apply for the grant funds here in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by Fatmagül B. on Unsplash
loading...

According to a press release, organizations in Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan and Rockland counties that are dedicated to rescuing, sheltering and defending animals are eligible to apply.

How does a Hudson Valley animal rescue organization apply for the grants?

Applications are taken through their website, https://cfosny.org/. All applications need to be completed and submitted by March 14, 2022. Once the submissions are in, the foundation will choose the recipients and then the fund will be dispersed in May of 2022.

Dog Rescued After Being Trapped in Rocky Crevice at Minnewaska

A 12-year-old dog named Liza was rescued after being trapped in a rocky crevice at Minnewaska for 5 days.

Daring Rescue: Injured Hudson Valley Hiked Rescued By Helicopter

Must see: We have photos and a video of a daring helicopter rescue in the Hudson Valley.

Rescued Adirondack Baby Beavers Bring Cuteness Overload

A litter of 5 baby beavers, called 'kits,' were recently rescued in Lake George.
Filed Under: Animal Rescue, grants, pets
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top