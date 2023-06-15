7 Dogs Get Second Chance Thanks to Bedford Hills, NY Organization
A Westchester County non-profit is taking flight and giving a handful of pups a second chance at life.
Pilot to The Rescue Takes Flight
Michael Schneider took his love for aviation and animal rescue, put them together, and created an amazing organization that quite literally goes above and beyond to help animals in need.
Pilot to the Rescue is a non-profit, "volunteer-driven, 501c3 public benefit aviation organization" whose mission is to "transport domestic and endangered animals at risk" according to their website.
Westchester Animal Rescue Saves Over 450 Animals
In 2023 alone PTTR has completed 45 missions, flown over 53,000 miles, and has saved over 500 animals including 1 wolf. Impressive stats, that are just going to grow as PTTR announced on Tuesday, June 13th another mission with 7 souls at risk.
Pilots To The Rescue writes on Instagram:
We're transporting a wonderful group of 7 canine companions from Lumberton, NC to @ancanimalrescue in Bedford Hills, NY with the help of Maverick Pet Transportation & Rescue. Our precious cargo includes a loving momma dog and her adorable puppy, among others, each with their unique story, each deserving of a forever home.
They add that the mission is all about second chances and "giving these dogs the opportunity to find their forever homes and feel the love they so deserve." You can track the mission to save the 7 pups on the Pilots To the Rescue website and by following along on social media.
In 2023, Pilots To The Rescue is hoping they can save 1,000 animals in need. You can be a part of the 2023 rescue mission by volunteering, donating or sharing information about local animal rescues in your town.