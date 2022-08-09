Finally! Food Trucks Have Found an East Fishkill Home, & Are Ready To Serve

I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.

Food Truck Drama in East Fishkill

Recently, some of the food truck buzz here in the Hudson Valley was centered around food truck permits and operating regulations in East Fishkill. In a letter from the Town of East Fishkill on July 15th, information was outlined about food trucks 'operating in commercial lots, primarily, that they would not be permitted to be in service for more than two days in a row, and in neighborhoods, no more than once per week.' There were mixed receptions over these regulations from community members and food truck operators alike. You can read the letter and some of the comments from the community and business owners here.

New Food Truck Site in East Fishkill

Looks like happy news (and less hungry Hudson Valley residents) now that the announcement was made that food trucks are back in East Fishkill, and at a great new spot, too. The former Kupetz Real Estate & Del Lee's Old Farm Stand (across from the park and ride) at the corner of Route 52 and the Taconic will now be home to various food trucks on a regular basis. The location has been described as easy in and out, with plenty of parking, too.

Googlemaps Googlemaps loading...

Though no formal schedule of trucks has been announced, various social media posts about trucks and vendors at the location has indicated that The Cluck Truck will be on site beginning Thursday August 18th from 12-7pm, and each Thursday moving forward. Twisted Sisters soft serve ice cream is schedule to be on site September 1st.

As more information becomes available about the other food trucks that will be serving in East Fishkill, we'll be sure to pass along the details here!

A Hudson Valley Based Chic Traveling Luxury Bar The Bubbly Pony is a unique new Hudson Valley business that is hitting the road in style. A renovated horse trailer turned bar that comes to your events.