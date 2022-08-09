Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County.

Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m., New York State Park Police responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning. Police were told that 43-year-old Bogdan Kardynal from Sloatsburg, New York entered Seven Lakes from the Sebago Boat Launch in Haverstraw, New York and wasn't seen again.

Kardynal was seen entering the water and trying to swim, but he did not resurface after going under the water, witnesses told New York State Police.

Witness Attempts To Save Man Drowning in Haverstraw, New York

A witness in the area jumped into the lake to assist Kardynal but was unable to locate him, police were told. The man's body was eventually found by Rockland County Firefighters

New York State Police Respond To Drowning of Sloatsburg, New York Man in Rockland County

The Thiells Fire Department and Water Rescue located Kardynal’s body a short time later and removed him from the lake, according to New York State Police.

The Rockland County Medical examiner later arrived on the scene and declared him deceased. More information isn't known at this time.

