The Hudson Valley offers a ton of great services to its residents and to all kinds of animals. It's one of the great things about living in this area and many times you'll see everyone come together and try to help out as much as they can. One Hudson Valley Humane Society put out an urgent message and mentioned that they need help from their residents and community.

Which Humane Society in the Hudson Valley needs help?

The Humane Society of Blooming Grove is asking the public for help and donations. The Humane Society is located at 2741 Route 94 right in Washingtonville. The Humane Society of Blooming Grove is open from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, it gives you plenty of time to get there. Also, if you need to contact them by phone you can call (845)-496-6199.

What donations is the Humane Society looking for?

There are plenty of items you can pick up and bring that would help:

Any variety of Fancy Feast wet kitten food

Purina Kitten Chow dry food

Pellet litter (Yesterday's News or Feline Pine)

Regular non-clumping litter for adults

Again, any little bit can help out. A special thank you to the Humane Society of Blooming Grove for taking care of the animals in the Hudson Valley and being a great advocate for them. It's amazing to know that there are such kind and caring people in the area.

