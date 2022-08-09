Hudson Valley, New York Feels As Warm As The ‘Persian Gulf’

Have you ever wondered what the heat would feel like if you lived in the Persian Gulf or the Phillippines? Turns out you didn't have to leave the Hudson Valley.

That's because the air in the Hudson Valley on Monday felt like the air you would experience if you lived or visited the Persian Gulf or the Philippines.

Hudson Valley, New York Felt Like The 'Persian Gulf'

On Monday afternoon in the Hudson Valley, temperatures were in the mid-90s, but the real feel was about 105 degrees! Around 5 p.m., The Weather Channel reported 94 degrees in Newburgh with 48 percent humidity and a real feel of 103 degrees.

On Monday afternoon, meteorologist Ben Noll took to Facebook to report the Hudson Valley felt like the Persian Gulf or the Philippines. The Persian Gulf is a mediterranean sea in Western Asia. The Philippines is a group of islands in Southeast Asia.

Hudson Valley, New York Felt Like The 'Philippines'

"Today (Monday) has been the most humid day of the summer in the Hudson Valley, with a maximum *dew point* of 78˚F," Noll wrote on Facebook from New Zealand. "This is what it typically feels like in the Philippines or (the) Persian Gulf "

Noll is originally from Orange County. He's currently a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.

Dew Point vs. Humidity

Not being a weather expert, I found out the difference between dew point and humidity. I learned that the higher the dew point, the more "humid" it actually feels, according to the National Weather Service.

"If you want a real judge of just how "dry" or "humid" it will feel outside, look at the dew point instead of the RH. The higher the dew point, the muggier it will feel," the National Weather Service states about dew point vs humidity.

The National Weather Service explains:

The higher the dew point rises, the greater the amount of moisture in the air. This directly affects how "comfortable" it will feel outside. Many times, relative humidity can be misleading. For example, a temperature of 30 and a dew point of 30 will give you a relative humidity of 100%, but a temperature of 80 and a dew point of 60 produces a relative humidity of 50%. It would feel much more "humid" on the 80 degree day with 50% relative humidity than on the 30 degree day with a 100% relative humidity. This is because of the higher dew point.

