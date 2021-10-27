Hudson Valley Church Choir Director Found Dead in New York
A missing kayaker who left Long Island for the Hudson Valley during Monday's storm was found dead.
On Monday, around 9 p.m. 45-year-old Laurence Broderick left Hempstead Bay for Mamaroneck. During his kayak trip, a power nor'easter hit the region bringing strong winds and powerful rain.
The Coast Guard posted on Tuesday morning they were searching for the missing kayaker after he didn't return home
"Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York received a report at 5:40 a.m., Tuesday, that 45-year-old Laurence Broderick was overdue from a kayaking trip from the previous night. Broderick reportedly left Hempstead at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night en route to Mamaroneck. He is described as wearing summer clothes and traveling in a red kayak," the Coast Guard stated.
Hours later, Broderick's kayak and cellphone were found at New Rochelle's Glen Island Beach.
Late Tuesday afternoon his body was found near Orchard Beach in the Bronx.
His body was recovered by the Coast Guard. He was given to New Rochelle's marine police unit and later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, NBC reports.
Broderick was the choir director at Saint Anthony of Padua West Harrison, according to church officials.
The St. Anthony of Padua Church Choir is a volunteer Catholic church choir in West Harrison, under the direction of Mr. Laurence T. Broderick, Facebook states. The church wrote the following:
"This gentle soul cared deeply and genuinely for our parishioners. His love knew no limitations. Whether you were a member of our choir or a parishioner stepping into our church for the first time, he loved you. When someone felt pain, he felt compassion, and sympathy. When am someone felt joy, his heart leapt.
His knowledge and passion for music was remarkable and inspiring. His ability to feel music and share it with the world around him was a gift from God Almighty.
Laurence, you have gone from the choir of St. Anthony of Padua in West Harrison, to the Choirs of Angels in Heaven. You will be missed terribly, you will be loved endlessly, and you will be remembered always.
