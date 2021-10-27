Hudson Valley Church Choir Director Found Dead in New York

A missing kayaker who left Long Island for the Hudson Valley during Monday's storm was found dead.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

USCG_Tri_State

On Monday, around 9 p.m. 45-year-old Laurence Broderick left Hempstead Bay for Mamaroneck. During his kayak trip, a power nor'easter hit the region bringing strong winds and powerful rain.

USCG_Tri_State

The Coast Guard posted on Tuesday morning they were searching for the missing kayaker after he didn't return home

"Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New York received a report at 5:40 a.m., Tuesday, that 45-year-old Laurence Broderick was overdue from a kayaking trip from the previous night. Broderick reportedly left Hempstead at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night en route to Mamaroneck. He is described as wearing summer clothes and traveling in a red kayak," the Coast Guard stated.

Hours later, Broderick's kayak and cellphone were found at New Rochelle's Glen Island Beach.

Google

Late Tuesday afternoon his body was found near Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

Google

His body was recovered by the Coast Guard. He was given to New Rochelle's marine police unit and later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, NBC reports.

Broderick was the choir director at Saint Anthony of Padua West Harrison, according to church officials.

Google

The St. Anthony of Padua Church Choir is a volunteer Catholic church choir in West Harrison, under the direction of Mr. Laurence T. Broderick, Facebook states. The church wrote the following:

"This gentle soul cared deeply and genuinely for our parishioners. His love knew no limitations. Whether you were a member of our choir or a parishioner stepping into our church for the first time, he loved you. When someone felt pain, he felt compassion, and sympathy. When am someone felt joy, his heart leapt.

His knowledge and passion for music was remarkable and inspiring. His ability to feel music and share it with the world around him was a gift from God Almighty.

Laurence, you have gone from the choir of St. Anthony of Padua in West Harrison, to the Choirs of Angels in Heaven. You will be missed terribly, you will be loved endlessly, and you will be remembered always.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York