Hudson Valley Child Killed During Tropical Cyclone in New York, Many Hurt
A multi-vehicle crash during a tropical storm claimed the life of a young girl and injured many others.
On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a brutal accident in Orange County that sources told us was believed to be a fatal accident. Sadly, we've learned our sources were correct and a child was killed in the head-on crash.
Head-On Crash In Orange County, New York
Child Kid In Head-On Crash In the Town of Woodbury, New York
Roa and an 11-year-old child passenger were transported to Garnet Medical Center by ambulance. Roa was treated for facial injuries, broken bones and possible internal injuries, police say. His condition wasn't released.
The 11-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital from her injuries, according to New York State Police. Her name or relationship to Roa hasn't been released.
Three From the Bronx, New York Sent To Hospital
The driver of the Infiniti and 43-year-old man from the Bronx and his three passengers suffered minor injuries.
The three passengers were transported by ambulance to Garnet Medical Center for evaluation and released, police say.
The driver of Nissan, a 60-year-old man from the city of Peekskill wasn't injured.
Monroe, New York Resident Sent To Hospital In Newburgh
The operator of the Honda, a 38-year-old from the town of Monroe, and his passengers were transported by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the Honda Accord prior to the collision are asked to call the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at the State Police barracks in Monroe at 845-782-8311," New York State Police sated in a press release.