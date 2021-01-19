Hudson Valley Child Killed After Getting Off School Bus

A 4-year-old boy from the Hudson Valley was fatally hit by a truck after stepping off his school bus.

On Monday around 3:50 p.m., New York State Police in Troop F from the Monroe barracks responded to a child hit by a delivery truck on DA Weider Blvd in the village of Kiryas Joel.

An initial investigation, conducted by New York State Police, revealed that a delivery truck going south on DA Weider Blvd made a left turn into a driveway entrance of an apartment complex. After turning into the driveway of the apartment complex the unnamed truck driver hit a 4-year-old boy, according to New York State Police.

The child was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say. The 4-year-old boy was fatally hit by a meat delivery truck after he stepped off his school bus, NewsSource reports.

Troopers interviewed the operator of the delivery truck and found no signs of impairment, according to New York State Police. Police did not release the name of the driver or the child.

No charges have been filed at this time, police say. The fatal accident is still under investigation. This is a breaking news story. We will update this story if more information is released.

