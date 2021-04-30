Hudson Valley Car Dealers Arrested For Alleged Illegal Activity

Two Hudson Valley residents were arrested following an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal activity at a popular local car dealership.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, Saugerties police officers, detectives and investigators with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Division of Field Investigation Unit, arrested 53-year-old Derek S. Winnie and 54-year-old Deborah L. Ferraro, both from Saugerties.

The Saugerties residents were arrested following an ongoing investigation involving Winnies Car Dealership, AKA 9W Auto Sales, located at 3064 Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Winnie was charged with two counts of second-degree forgery, three counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, two counts of first-degree falsifying business records, all felonies, and second-degree falsifying business records a misdemeanor.

Ferraro was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, offering a false instrument for filing, felonies and second-degree falsifying business records a misdemeanor.

The Saugerties Police Department did not release any details regarding the investigation into Winnie and Ferraro. It's unclear at this time what crimes the two from 9W Auto Sales are accused of committing.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

33 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."