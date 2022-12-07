Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants

Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium.

Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month.

Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been around for 10 years and has been a huge success since its inception in 2012 with its storefront and catered events. Ed Randolph is the creative entrepreneurial force behind Handsome Devil LLC delivering traditional BBQ.

Handsome Devil has been named the principal BBQ vendor for the NYC Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival, caterer for Warner Bros movie premieres and much more. In 2017, Handsome Devil LLC was recognized by the Food Network as Champions for Best BBQ for the NYC Wine and Food Festival. Ed along with his wife Noelle have authored 2 Amazon Best Selling cookbooks; SMOKED and Showstopping BBW with Your Traeger Grill.

Get our free mobile app

Handsome Devil BBQ Set to Cater the Commissioners Club at the NY Giants Game

Handsome Devil took to social media to announce that they were honored to be asked to cater the Commissioners Club at an upcoming NY Giants game against the Eagles on Dec. 11. They went on to thank their bbq family for their kind words and referral, making the opportunity happen. A big congrats to Handsome Devil BBQ on this amazing, well-deserved opportunity. Handsome Devil BBB is located at 3 Corwin Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550

"Opportunities like this wouldn't be possible without the help and support of our bbq family. Special thank you to a member of the fam for their kind words and referral." -Handsome Devil BQQ Via Facebook