Unique Groundhog Day Tradition Continues In Hudson Valley, New York

The Hudson Valley's only official weather-predicting animal is out with its prediction for the rest of winter.

Tradition Is Groundhog Day With A Twist

Every Groundhog's Day, Cluxatawney Henrietta from Muscoot Farm in Westchester County predicts an early spring or six more weeks of winter by laying an egg.

If Cluxatawney Henrietta lays an egg before 10 a.m., that means an early spring, according to the Katonah farm.

“Cluxatawney Henrietta has become a true Groundhog Day icon in Westchester County. The excitement and buzz surrounding our hometown hen’s annual weather prediction is simply unbeatable," Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins stated.

On Monday, Phil emerged from his burrow, where he was greeted by a cheering crowd, and saw his shadow. Tradition holds that means six more weeks of winter.

Cluxatawney Henrietta Lays An Egg

However, hours later, the Hudson Valley's "weather-predicting chicken" laid an egg, signaling the arrival of an early spring for the Hudson Valley!

Monday marked the 8th year of Muscoot Farm's twist on Groundhog Day.

“Who needs a groundhog when we have Cluxatawney Henrietta? Our spirited fine-feathered forecaster steps up to the challenge every time, proving she can outshine groundhogs across the nation with her unique weather-predicting talents," Muscoot Farm Director Jonathon Benjamin said.

New York's Groundhog Agrees With Phil

It should be noted that New York's own weather-predicting groundhog, Staten Island Chuck, also saw its shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Chuck comes from the Staten Island Zoo says Staten Island Chuck has an 86 percent accuracy rating.

The NOAA says Punxsutawney Phil has a 35 percent accuracy rating.

