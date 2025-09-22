Hudson River Facing Largest Toxic Bloom In New York History
The Hudson River is experiencing its largest toxic algae bloom in a lifetime, spreading across the Hudson Valley and prompting urgent health warnings.
Experts are continuing to sound the alarm about the worst algae bloom on the Hudson River in our lifetime.
Hudson River Hit With Largest Toxic Bloom In At Least 40 Years
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that the Hudson River is facing its largest toxic algae bloom in decades.
Riverkeeper tells us the "unprecedented" harmful algal bloom on the Hudson is "expanding."
According to the Riverkeeper, this is "the most extensive Harmful Algal Bloom in living memory."
Seek Medical Attention Right Away
Anyone who's had exposure to the Hudson River in recent days and is feeling symptoms like a sore throat, itching eyes or skin, respiratory issues, or upset stomach is told to seek medical attention.
Officials are warning everyone to stay away from the river.
"Please exercise caution and do not swim or boat in the affected areas, especially if you are immunocompromised or have respiratory issues," Riverkeeper warns.
Spotted All Over the Hudson Valley
It appears to have started "in a large stretch from Kingston to Norrie Point in Staatsburg."
"This is the largest cyanobacteria bloom we have seen in almost 40 years of monitoring the Hudson. Our scientists are working to understand possible causes. People and pets should avoid contact with impacted waters," Cary researchers told Hudson Valley Post.
Officials later confirmed more harmful algal blooms in the Hudson River near Beacon, Hyde Park, Tivoli, and Hudson, as well as in the Wallkill River and Rondout Creek.
Riverkeeper, which provided Hudson Valley Post with great drone footage of the blooms (seen throughout this article,) tells us that the harmful algal blooms have also reached Garrison, New York.
How Harmful Algal Bloom Is Created
Experts tell Hudson Valley Post that warm temperatures, nutrient pollution, and stagnant waters create Harmful Algal Bloom.
Climate change is making these events more common, officials say. It causes threats to drinking water, recreation, and ecosystems.
