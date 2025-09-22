Hudson River Facing Largest Toxic Bloom In New York History

The Hudson River is experiencing its largest toxic algae bloom in a lifetime, spreading across the Hudson Valley and prompting urgent health warnings.

Experts are continuing to sound the alarm about the worst algae bloom on the Hudson River in our lifetime.

Hudson River Hit With Largest Toxic Bloom In At Least 40 Years

Daniel Cohen Daniel Cohen loading...

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that the Hudson River is facing its largest toxic algae bloom in decades.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Riverkeeper tells us the "unprecedented" harmful algal bloom on the Hudson is "expanding."

Daniel Cohen Daniel Cohen loading...

According to the Riverkeeper, this is "the most extensive Harmful Algal Bloom in living memory."

Seek Medical Attention Right Away

Anyone who's had exposure to the Hudson River in recent days and is feeling symptoms like a sore throat, itching eyes or skin, respiratory issues, or upset stomach is told to seek medical attention.

Daniel Cohen Daniel Cohen loading...

Officials are warning everyone to stay away from the river.

"Please exercise caution and do not swim or boat in the affected areas, especially if you are immunocompromised or have respiratory issues," Riverkeeper warns.

Spotted All Over the Hudson Valley

Daniel Cohen Daniel Cohen loading...

It appears to have started "in a large stretch from Kingston to Norrie Point in Staatsburg."

"This is the largest cyanobacteria bloom we have seen in almost 40 years of monitoring the Hudson. Our scientists are working to understand possible causes. People and pets should avoid contact with impacted waters," Cary researchers told Hudson Valley Post.

Officials later confirmed more harmful algal blooms in the Hudson River near Beacon, Hyde Park, Tivoli, and Hudson, as well as in the Wallkill River and Rondout Creek.

Daniel Cohen Daniel Cohen loading...

Riverkeeper, which provided Hudson Valley Post with great drone footage of the blooms (seen throughout this article,) tells us that the harmful algal blooms have also reached Garrison, New York.

How Harmful Algal Bloom Is Created

Daniel Cohen Daniel Cohen loading...

Experts tell Hudson Valley Post that warm temperatures, nutrient pollution, and stagnant waters create Harmful Algal Bloom.

Climate change is making these events more common, officials say. It causes threats to drinking water, recreation, and ecosystems.

Keep Reading:

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist

7 Cities West of The Hudson River That Poughkeepsie Residents Forget Exist The Hudson Valley region is vast. Many residents in Dutchess County live in their own bubble. Here are some big cities in towns west of the Hudson River that are often overlooked or forgotten about entirely by people who live east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler / Google Maps

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.