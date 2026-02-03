How New York McDonald’s Fans Can Get Free Caviar

McDonald’s is getting fancy for Valentine’s Day. Really, really fancy.

The company says this is the perfect Valentine's Day way to say “I love you.”

McDonald's Pairing McNuggets With Caviar For Valentines

The fast-food giant just announced it’s giving away limited-edition McNugget Caviar kits, pairing Chicken McNuggets with real Baerii Sturgeon caviar.

McDonald's it was inspired to make their own version of "this perfect match." So the fast-food giant teamed up with Paramount Caviar to " offer a premium product at a price that only McDonald’s can — free of charge."

Yes, if you get this kit, it's free

How To Get This Kit, What's Included

The kits drop online next Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., exclusively at McNuggetCaviar.com. It won't be sold in stores.

Kits include:

A 1oz tin of McNugget® Caviar,

A $25 Arch Card, so you can purchase fresh Chicken McNuggets at a location near you

Crème fraîche

A Mother of Pearl caviar spoon

"What makes this pairing so iconic? The crispy, golden goodness of our signature McNuggets and the salty, savory, black pearls of Paramount’s Baerii Sturgeon caviar make for a true match made in heaven for the special occasions in life," McDonald's states.

McDonald's says "supplies are limited" and told interested New Yorkers to "act fast." It's unclear how many caviar kits will be included.

