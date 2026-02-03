How New York McDonald’s Fans Can Get Free Caviar
McDonald’s is getting fancy for Valentine’s Day. Really, really fancy.
The company says this is the perfect Valentine's Day way to say “I love you.”
McDonald's Pairing McNuggets With Caviar For Valentines
The fast-food giant just announced it’s giving away limited-edition McNugget Caviar kits, pairing Chicken McNuggets with real Baerii Sturgeon caviar.
McDonald's it was inspired to make their own version of "this perfect match." So the fast-food giant teamed up with Paramount Caviar to " offer a premium product at a price that only McDonald’s can — free of charge."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Yes, if you get this kit, it's free
How To Get This Kit, What's Included
The kits drop online next Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., exclusively at McNuggetCaviar.com. It won't be sold in stores.
Kits include:
- A 1oz tin of McNugget® Caviar,
- A $25 Arch Card, so you can purchase fresh Chicken McNuggets at a location near you
- Crème fraîche
- A Mother of Pearl caviar spoon
"What makes this pairing so iconic? The crispy, golden goodness of our signature McNuggets and the salty, savory, black pearls of Paramount’s Baerii Sturgeon caviar make for a true match made in heaven for the special occasions in life," McDonald's states.
McDonald's says "supplies are limited" and told interested New Yorkers to "act fast." It's unclear how many caviar kits will be included.
A viral hack is turning McDonald’s Big Macs into handheld quesadillas, and New Yorkers are obsessed. CLICK HERE to find out how to order.
Did you know that New York is home to the "most beautiful" McDonald's in all of the United States? Find out where and more below:
New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonalds Location in America
Gallery Credit: Kaylin
The Fattest Cities in the U.S.A.
The Fattest Cities in the U.S.A.
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State