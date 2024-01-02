How New York State Officials Created A &#8216;Safer New York&#8217;

How New York State Officials Created A ‘Safer New York’

Top New York officials say New York State is much safer right now thanks to these "landmark" new laws.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is promoting her accomplishments in 2023.

Hochul Delivers On Promise To Build A Safer, More Liveable New York In 2023

“In the face of adversity, we always persist, we persevere, we prevail," Hochul stated on Jan. 1. 2023, when she took her oath of office as the 57th Governor of New York.

Hochul's office released a number of reasons why New York State is a safer state to live in 2024 as compared to 2023.

"This year, New York has faced significant obstacles: mounting costs for families, a rise in hate crimes and hate speech, and an influx of migrants and asylum seekers. These issues, along with longstanding challenges to increase the housing supply, expand access to child care, and lower rates of crime to pre-pandemic levels, had New Yorkers looking to their leaders for help," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

How New York State Officials Created A Safer, Fairer New York

"There is more work to do, but regardless of the challenges facing our State and country, Governor Hochul will continue leading by enacting policies that work to lift up all New Yorkers," Hochul's Office stated.

