How New York Plans To Make State Affordable, Livable For All

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to make New York State more affordable and livable for New Yorkers. Here's how she plans to do just that.

Gov. Hochul revealed her goal of making the Empire State more livable and affordable for all residents in her 2025 State Of The State.

Gov. Hochul Delivers State Of The State Address

Tuesday's State Of The State address in Albany was Hochul's fourth since taking over for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul says over 200 proposals "will put money back in people’s pockets," make sure families can "thrive," keep New Yorkers "safe" and ensure the future of New York is bright.

Governor Hochul laid out her vision for the months ahead during her fourth State of the State address. During her speech in Albany yesterday, the governor focused on her ideas to make living more affordable for New Yorkers. Her proposals included increased tax credits, one-time rebate checks plus free school meals for all students

Highlights Of 2025 State OF The State

Below are key highlights from this year's State Of The State Address

Hochul also wants to create the lowest tax cut for nearly 77 percent of New Yorkers in 70 years and proposed New York State’s "first-ever Inflation Refund" for over 8 million New Yorkers

“Your family is my fight — and I will never stop fighting for the people of New York,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers expect results and that’s why I fight day in and day out to make New York safer, healthier, cleaner, more affordable for you and your family — and that is what we’re doing with the initiatives announced as part of my 2025 State of the State.”

